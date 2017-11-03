(G13 x Screaming OG Bx2) x Girl Scout Cookies

by Rootseller Seeds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

We took Airborne's G13 and crossed it with our Screaming OG Bx2, then crossed that with our Girl Scout Cookies Forum cut. The results are an amazing hashy, gooey, lemon gassy winner. It grows short and bushy with a medium yield.

Seven feminized seeds for $37. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

About this strain

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

About this brand

Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
