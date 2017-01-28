Killer Queen x Gelato #1 Feminized Cannabis Seed

by Rootseller Seeds
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Killer Queen is (Airborne G13 x Cinderella 99) we crossed this with our Gelato #1 for a potent, flavorful smoke.

Seven feminized seeds for $44. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

About this strain

A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds
Shop products
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
Notice a problem?Report this item