Lemon Cookies Bx1

by Rootseller Seeds
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

This is a cross of (Lemon Haze x Girl Scout Cookies) x Girl Scout Cookies. “The additional sprinkle of cookies has boosted this terp mop…“. Medium yields in an upright, bushy plant.

Seven feminized seeds for $37. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

About this strain

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
