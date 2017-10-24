Papaya x Girl Scout Cookies

by Rootseller Seeds
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

“Resin soaked logs of fruity funk, great for extractions…”

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
