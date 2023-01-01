Rosineer Pre-Press Mold improves yield and reduces chances of filter bag blowouts by compacting your flowers into a 1.5"x1.5" square wafer / puck. Similarly to our rectangular pre-press mold, the square one consists of three parts, which are also made of food-grade anodized aluminum.
Specifications
Puck dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm Dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm Material: Anodized aluminum, food-grade
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.