Rosineer Pre-Press Mold compacts your flower material into a neat 2.5 inch square puck, removes air pocket, improves yield and reduces filter bag blowouts. Similarly to our rectangular pre-press mold, the square one consists of three parts, all of which are made of food-grade anodized aluminum. A narrow gap between the mold components ensures effective functionality.



Specifications



Puck dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 inch / 63 x 63 mm

Dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 2.7 x 2.7 x 2.3 inch / 70 x 70 x 60 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum, food-grade



