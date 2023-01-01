Rosineer AUTO hybrid rosin press bundle consists of a powerful machine that generates up to 4 Tons of force and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. The accessories include a 2" x 4" rectangular pre-press mold, 2" x 4" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins. Rosineer AUTO press boasts conveniently sized insulated dual heating plates, two-channel control panel, and press-a-button ram movement controls that let you do gradual pressing / releasing anytime you want. This press machine bundle offers the essential tools - all in one convenient package - you need to take your extraction skills to the next level and start pressing without any delay!



Rosineer AUTO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications



Force: 8,000 lbs / 4 Ton

Plates: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm / 52.9 lbs / 24 kg

Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.6 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm

Pre-Press Mold Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Filter Bags Material: 100% Nylon

Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers

Tool Box Set Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone

Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, Silicone coated

Press Magnets Quantity: 4

