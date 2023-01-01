About this product
Rosineer AUTO hybrid rosin press bundle consists of a powerful machine that generates up to 4 Tons of force and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. The accessories include a 2" x 4" rectangular pre-press mold, 2" x 4" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins. Rosineer AUTO press boasts conveniently sized insulated dual heating plates, two-channel control panel, and press-a-button ram movement controls that let you do gradual pressing / releasing anytime you want. This press machine bundle offers the essential tools - all in one convenient package - you need to take your extraction skills to the next level and start pressing without any delay!
Rosineer AUTO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications
Force: 8,000 lbs / 4 Ton
Plates: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated;
Temp. Range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm / 52.9 lbs / 24 kg
Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.6 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm
Pre-Press Mold Material: Anodized aluminum
Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total
Filter Bags Material: 100% Nylon
Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers
Tool Box Set Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone
Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes
Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, Silicone coated
Press Magnets Quantity: 4
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.