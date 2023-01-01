Rosineer Bamboo Pollen / Dry Bubble Hash Sifter is a screen frame intended to be used as a middle tier in our Bamboo Pollen Storage / Sifter Base Box (sold separately). The sifter is held together with the collection box with magnetic pins. Just position the screen frame on top of the collection tray, put your herbs / flower inside the frame chamber, cover with the lid, shake well to separate the pollen / hash from the larger particles and leaves, and collect the sifted material from the glass catch tray. This filter can also be used together with our other sifters to separate herb particles into more than one grade.



Specifications



Mesh Size: 75 microns

Dimensions: 4" x 6" / 10 x 15 cm

Mesh Material: Food-Grade Stainless Steel

Frame Material: Bamboo



