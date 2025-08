Rosineer BOOST-12 is an enhanced, more powerful version of the BOOST-6 rosin press, featuring larger 4 by 6-inch dual heat plates and a 12-ton hydraulic jack. Like the BOOST-6, the BOOST-12 is equipped with an overpressure mechanism for the bottle jack, ensuring safe operation and preventing accidents.



The BOOST-12 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 12 Ton

Heating plate size: 4" x 6" / 100 x 150 mm

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 720 W

Current: 6.55 A / 3.27 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Product Weight: 71.7 lb / 32.5 kg

Dimensions: 13.7 x 16.1 x 22.1 in / 34.8 x 41 x 56.1 cm

Package Weight: 77 lb / 35 kg

Package Dimensions: 23 x 15 x 9 in / 58 x 38 x 23 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

