Rosineer BOOST-6 newest 6 Ton hydraulic rosin heat press with 3 by 5 inch dual heat plates is designed for high-pressure applications for a wide range of flower materials and thicknesses. The hydraulic jack system provides a reliable and precise means of applying even pressure, and the overpressure protection feature and the enclosed design ensure that the machine won't exceed its maximum capacity, prevent damage or accidents, and make it easy to maintain and service.



The BOOST-6 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 6 Ton

Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 75 x 120 mm

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 360 W

Current: 3.27 A / 1.64 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Product Weight: 50.7 lbs / 23 kg

Dimensions: 13 x 16.1 x 20.4 inch / 33.1 x 41 x 51.7 cm

Package Weight: 64 lbs / 29 kg

Package Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inch / 56 x 36 x 23 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

