This product is designed to decarb rosin easily using your machine. The set contains one aluminum mini capsule, two BPA-free food grade nonstick silicone lidded containers, four food-grade stainless steel tools great for scraping, sculpturing, scooping, packing, and picking, and a padded tin case that keeps your tools organized and ready for use at any time. Just put your wax into one of the containers, insert it into the decarboxylation capsule and place the capsule in your press machine. Please make sure the capsule is completely cooled down before opening. See the company's site for more details, pricing, and purchasing.



1 x Decarboxylation capsule ( Diameter: 43mm; Height: 30mm )

2 x Silicone containers

1 x Curved spear-tip tool

1 x Flat paddle tool

1 x Long curved paddle tool

1 x Shaped tool

1 x Padded tin case

