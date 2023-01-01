Rosineer GRIP twist rosin press bundle consists of a versatile manual machine that can generates up to 2.5 Tons of force between its 3" x 5" insulated plates and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. The GRIP can be assembled in two configurations: with or without the supporting legs. If assembled without the legs, the press can be affixed to a work table or bench with screws for extra stability. The accessories include a 1.5" x 1.5" square pre-press mold, 2" x 4" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins.



Rosineer GRIP bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications



GRIP Press Force: up to 5,500 lbs / 2.5 Ton

GRIP Plates: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 356 °F / 180 °C

Weight: 25 lbs / 10.2 kg

Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm

Pre-Press Mold Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Filter Bags Material: 100% Nylon

Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers

Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone

Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, silicone coated

Press Magnets Quantity: 4

