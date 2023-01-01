Rosineer Bubble Hash Filter Bags Set is designed for extracting and separating cannabis resin into different grades while removing dust, contamination, and other plant debris. The set consists of five labeled and color-coded drawstring filter bags of 5 mesh sizes, 25, 73, 120, 160, and 220 microns, a square pressing mesh screen, and a carrying drawstring bag. To start, just line your bucket or any other large container with filter bags starting with the 25 micron bag and ending with the 220 micron one. Fill the bottom of the bucket with cold water, add dry or frozen plant material and lots of ice, stir it for 15 to 20 minutes, and let it sit for up to 30 minutes. Pull out the filter bags one by one draining them into the bucket. Once properly drained, turn them inside out, collect your sifted resin and remove excess of moisture using the pressing mesh screen and a tea towel. The set is available in two bag volumes: 5 and 1 gallon.



Specifications



Bag Mesh Sizes: 25, 73, 120, 160, 220 microns

Bag Volume: 5 gallon or 1 gallon

8" x 8" Screen Mesh Size: 25 microns

Show more