This bundle combines our advanced Rosineer MIGHTY-10 press with a complete set of essential accessories, designed to streamline and enhance your press operations. Like the lightweight version, the MIGHTY-10 is equipped with an easy-to-read informative pressure meter, built-in tilting functionality, aka driptek, for smooth operation, and a precise two-channel control panel for accurate heat and pressure adjustments. The press key features include:
- Larger 6" x 3" Dual Heat Plates: Provides ample surface area for consistent and even heat distribution.
- 10-Ton Hydraulic Jack: Delivers powerful, efficient pressure for professional-quality results.
- Lightweight Design: Easy to move and set up without compromising on performance.
- Informative Pressure Meter: Allows you to monitor and adjust pressure with ease, ensuring perfect results every time.
This machine is ideal for those looking for a high-quality, reliable heat press with all the accessories needed for a seamless extraction experience.
Rosineer MIGHTY-10 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.
Specifications:
MIGHTY-10 Press Force: 20000 lb / 10 Ton
Plates: 3" x 6" / 75 x 150 mm; dual heating; insulated;
Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 15 x 9.4 x 18.5 inch / 38.3 x 24 x 47.2 cm / 47.3 lb / 21.5 kg
Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 2" x 4.5" / 53 x 113 mm
Assembled Dimensions: 5" x 4" x 2.5" / 127 x 101.6 x 63.5 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Filter Bags Dimensions: 3" x 5" / 76 mm x 127 mm
Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total
Material: 100% Nylon
Parchment Paper Set Dimensions: 10 x 7 inches
Quantity: 50 pre-cut sheets
Thickness: 35lbs / 52gsm
Tool Box Set: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; set of brushes; pair of tweezers, wipes
Press Magnets Quantity: 4
