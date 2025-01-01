This bundle combines our advanced Rosineer MIGHTY-10 press with a complete set of essential accessories, designed to streamline and enhance your press operations. Like the lightweight version, the MIGHTY-10 is equipped with an easy-to-read informative pressure meter, built-in tilting functionality, aka driptek, for smooth operation, and a precise two-channel control panel for accurate heat and pressure adjustments. The press key features include:

- Larger 6" x 3" Dual Heat Plates: Provides ample surface area for consistent and even heat distribution.

- 10-Ton Hydraulic Jack: Delivers powerful, efficient pressure for professional-quality results.

- Lightweight Design: Easy to move and set up without compromising on performance.

- Informative Pressure Meter: Allows you to monitor and adjust pressure with ease, ensuring perfect results every time.



This machine is ideal for those looking for a high-quality, reliable heat press with all the accessories needed for a seamless extraction experience.



Rosineer MIGHTY-10 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



MIGHTY-10 Press Force: 20000 lb / 10 Ton

Plates: 3" x 6" / 75 x 150 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 15 x 9.4 x 18.5 inch / 38.3 x 24 x 47.2 cm / 47.3 lb / 21.5 kg

Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 2" x 4.5" / 53 x 113 mm

Assembled Dimensions: 5" x 4" x 2.5" / 127 x 101.6 x 63.5 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 3" x 5" / 76 mm x 127 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Material: 100% Nylon

Parchment Paper Set Dimensions: 10 x 7 inches

Quantity: 50 pre-cut sheets

Thickness: 35lbs / 52gsm

Tool Box Set: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; set of brushes; pair of tweezers, wipes

Press Magnets Quantity: 4





