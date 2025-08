Rosineer MIGHTY-10 is the upgraded version of the Mighty-5 rosin press. This heat press machine combines all great features of the Mighty-5 with a much more powerful hydraulic jack and larger heat plates. You can use its 10 Ton hydraulic force to squeeze every last drop with precision and style. Similarly to the Mighty-5, this machine is equipped with an informative pressure meter that allows you to select the right force for your plant material, and its tilting functionality greatly aids in press operations. With this press you can expect great performance with all types of material every time you press!



Rosineer MIGHTY-10 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 10 Ton

Heating plate size: 3" x 6" / 75 x 150 mm

Clearance between plates: 1.6" / 40 mm

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer: up to 300 seconds

Power: 600 W

Current: 5.5 A / 2.8 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Net Weight: 47.3 lb / 21.5 kg

Dimensions: 15 x 9.4 x 18.5 inch / 38.3 x 24 x 47.2 cm

Gross Weight: 63.8 lb / 29 kg

Package Dimensions: 17.9 x 12.6 x 21.7 in / 45 x 32 x 55 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

