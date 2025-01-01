Rosineer MIGHTY-5 5 Ton hydraulic rosin press is equipped with the 3 by 4 solid aluminum insulated heat plates, built-in DripTek stand, precise two-channel digital control panel for setting temperature and time, and pressure gauge / meter that is not only showing you live pressure readings but also display suggested pressure ranges for a given precursor weight. This premium quality ultimate press is easy to operate and will produce the best concentrate yield every time you use it. The included accessories set consists of a square 1.5 x 1.5 inch pre-press mold, 2" x 4" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins.



Rosineer MIGHTY-5 bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



MIGHTY-5 Press Force: 10000 lb / 5 Ton

Plates: 3" x 4" / 75 x 100 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 14.6 x 9.0 x 17.4 inch / 37.3 x 23.0 x 44.4 cm / 34.7 lb / 17 kg

Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm

Assembled Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 75 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total

Material: 100% Nylon

Tool Box Set: 3 dual-tip stainless steel tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers

Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone

Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: Silicone coated

Magnets Quantity: 4

