Rosineer MIGHTY-5 is the perfect rosin heat press for seasoned connoisseurs as well as beginning pressers who demand precision, affordability, and convenience in one package. With its 5 Ton hydraulic power means you can get high-quality presses every time, while the built-in pressure gauge and other sensors and controls ensures your product is delivered at the desired pressure and temperature for optimum results. This machine boasts 3 by 4 solid aluminum insulated heat plates, built-in tilting function option, and two-channel digital control panel for setting temperature and time. Whether you need to add some sparkle to your solo operation or prepare a batch, the MIGHTY-5 is the perfect tool for the job. The press comes with a complimentary starter kit.



Rosineer MIGHTY-5 is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 5 Ton

Heating plate size: 3" x 4" / 75 x 100 mm

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer: up to 300 seconds

Power: 360 W

Current: 3.27 A / 1.64 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Net Weight: 34.7 lbs / 17 kg

Dimensions: 14.6 x 9.0 x 17.4 inch / 37.3 x 23.0 x 44.4 cm

Gross Weight: 48.4 lbs / 22 kg

Package Dimensions: 17.9 x 11.8 x 19.5 in / 45.5 x 30 x 49.5 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

