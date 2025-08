Rosineer® PTFE Teflon Pack contains twelve (12) 8 by 6 inch reusable non-stick, heat resistant (up to 500F), terpene proof that are perfect for rosin heat pressing, as well as baking, food handling, packing, processing, tray lining, heat transfers, ironing, and more. The sheets are made of fully inert, durable, tear resistant PTFE, and can be easily cleaned / washed.



Specifications



Number of sheets: 12

Dimensions: 8 x 6 inches

Thickness: 0.05 mm

Material: PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)



