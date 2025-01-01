Rosineer® Parchment Paper Pack consists of 100 pre-cut non-stick and heat resistant (up to 450 F) silicone coated sheets that are extra thick, durable, and perfect for baking, food handling, packing, wax processing, tray lining, rosin pressing, heat transfers, ironing, and more. The sheets are coated with pure silicone on both sides which makes the paper grease and moisture resistant and reusable up to 2-4 times. The paper is chlorine-free, oven, microwave, and freezer safe. Please see the company's website for more details, pricing, and purchasing.



Specifications



Number of sheets: 100

Dimensions: 12 x 15 inches / 305 x 381 mm

Thickness: 35lbs / 52gsm

Paper type: Unbleached / chlorine free / environment friendly

