Rosineer Pre-Press Mold packs your herbs into a neat, even thickness wafer / puck, which improves your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during rosin pressing. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade stainless steel. Just add your materials and compact them using a regular mallet. The mold comes with a complimentary drawstring bag.
Specifications
Internal diameter: 1-3/16 inch / 30 mm Shaft height: 3-1/3 inch / 85 mm Dimensions when assembled, D x H: 1-1/2 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm Material: Stainless steel, food-grade
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.