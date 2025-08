The electric PRESSO PRO rosin press operates just like a standard coffee machine, making it incredibly user-friendly. Simply adjust the temperature and time on the digital control panel, place your material centered on the platen, and hit the start button! With a force of 2000 lbs, this automatic press is more powerful than our manual PRESSO heat press and features slightly larger dual heating plates. Additionally, it's lightweight and easy to transport. This premium yet affordable press comes with a user guide and AC power cord included.



Rosineer PRESSO PRO is available in two voltage versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum force: 2000 lbs

Heating plate size: 2.36" x 3.54" / 60 x 90 mm

Heating plate thickness: 0.5" / 12 mm

Temperature range: Up to 302°F / 150°C

Power: 120 W

Current: 1.2 A / 0.6 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Product Weight: 15.6 lbs / 7.1 kg

Dimensions: 6.5 x 7.3 x 10.8 inch / 16.5 x 18.5 x 27.4 cm

Package Weight: 23 lbs / 10.45 kg

Package Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 15 inch / 23 x& 23 x 38 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

