Rosineer PRESSO PRO bundle consists of the rosin press and a set of accessories that help you to streamline your operation. The accessories include a 1.5" x 1.5" square pre-press mold, 2" x 3" filter bags (36 and 120 micron, 10 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, a cooling plate, two tools, one jar, and four press magnetic pins. Unlike its predecessor, Rosineer PRESSO PRO operates with a simple press of a button and features more powerful engine generating up to 1 Ton of force and oversized dual heating plates. This press machine bundle offers the essential tools - all in one convenient package - you need to take your heat pressing skills to the next level and start operation without any delay!



Rosineer PRESSO PRO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications



PRESSO PRO Press Force: 2,000 lbs

Plates: 2.36" x 3.54" / 60 x 90 mm; dual heating; insulated;

Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 6.5 x 7.3 x 10.8 inch / 16.5 x 18.5 x 27.4 cm / 15.6 lbs / 7.1 kg

Pre-Press Mold Puck Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm

Pre-Press Mold Assembled Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36 and 120 μm / 5 bags each / 10 bags total

Bag Material: 100% Nylon

Cooling Plate Size: 4" x 6"

Plate Material: Food grade aluminum

Tools: 2 dual-tip collection tools

Tool Material: Stainless steel

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 10 sheets

Paper Material: Silicone coated

Storage Jar Size / Quantity: 3 ml / 1 jar

Jar Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4

read more