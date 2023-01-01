About this product
Rosineer PRESSO (Gold Yellow) rosin press bundle consists of our stylish portable machine and a set of rosin tech accessories that help you to streamline extraction process. This easy-to-use press appliance features 2" x 3" solid aluminum insulated plates with two quickly heating elements, convenient lever mechanism, and removable dust cover. The accessories include a cylinder hammer style pre-press, 2" x 3" various mesh size filter bags (20 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, our dabbing and cleaning tool box kit, and four press magnet pins.
Rosineer PRESSO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications
PRESSO Press Force: 1500+ lbs
Plates: 2" x 3" / 50 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated;
Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 11.8 x 5.3 x 10.8 inch / 30 x 13.5 x 27.5 cm / 13 lbs / 5.8 kg
Color: Gold Yellow
Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 1-3/16 inch / 30 mm
Pre-Press Mold Shaft Height: 3-1/3 inch / 85 mm
Pre-Press Mold Dimensions: 1-1/2 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm
Pre-Press Mold Material: Stainless steel
Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm
Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total
Material: 100% Nylon
Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers
Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone
Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes
Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, silicone coated
Press Magnets Quantity: 4
Rosineer PRESSO bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications
PRESSO Press Force: 1500+ lbs
Plates: 2" x 3" / 50 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated;
Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 11.8 x 5.3 x 10.8 inch / 30 x 13.5 x 27.5 cm / 13 lbs / 5.8 kg
Color: Gold Yellow
Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 1-3/16 inch / 30 mm
Pre-Press Mold Shaft Height: 3-1/3 inch / 85 mm
Pre-Press Mold Dimensions: 1-1/2 x 4 inch / 40 x 100 mm
Pre-Press Mold Material: Stainless steel
Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm
Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36, 72, 90, 120 μm / 5 bags each / 20 bags total
Material: 100% Nylon
Tool Box Set Tools: 3 dual-tip stainless steel collection tools; large scraper with brush; pair of tweezers
Collection Mat: 7.5" x 4.3" / 19cm x 11cm; food-grade silicone
Misc. Tools: 2 cleaning brushes; alcohol cleaning wipes
Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets, silicone coated
Press Magnets Quantity: 4
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.