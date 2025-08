Rosineer toolkit is an essential collection for all your press related needs. The set includes the following accessories: a 1.5" x 1.5" square mold, 2" x 3" premium nylon filter bags (36 and 120 micron, 10 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper sheets, a cooling plate, two double-ended collection / carving tools, one storage jar, and four press magnetic pins. See the company's site for more details, pricing, and purchasing.



Specifications



Pre-Press Form Mold Internal Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm

Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm

Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 36 and 120 μm / 5 bags each / 10 bags total

Material: 100% Nylon

Cooling / Warming Plate Size: 4" x 6"

Material: Food grade aluminum

Tools: 2 dual-tip tools

Material: Stainless steel

Parchment Paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 10 sheets

Material: Silicone coated

Storage Jar Size / Quantity: 3 ml / 1 jar

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4

