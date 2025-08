Rosineer 20 Ton hydraulic SWING rosin press and a complete set of accessories combo / bundle is an ultimate choice for an experienced presser / connoisseur who wants to work without using harsh solvents. The press features large 4 by 7 inch dual heating plates, pressure gauge, the built-in tilting stand, 20 Ton reliable hydraulic jack and robust frame construction. The press machine is available for purchase in three configuration options and each one comes with the same full set of accessories:



SWING press only;

SWING press with a hand pump;

SWING press with an electric powered pump;



In addition, the SWING bundle can be obtained in two voltage versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 20 Ton

Heating plate size: 4" x 7" / 100 x 175 mm

Timer: up to 300 seconds

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 1160 W

Current: 10.54 A / 5.27 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

