Rosineer 20 Ton hydraulic SWING rosin press is a serious tool for anyone who wants to work without using harsh solvents. With the SWING's informative pressure gauge and convenient hand pump, it is easy to adjust the force and achieve the best press results. The unique hydraulics let you apply even pressure to your material, transforming it into great product. The SWING press is equipped with large 4 by 7 inch premium quality dual heating plates and the built-in stand. The press is available for purchase in three equipment configurations:



SWING press only;

SWING press with a hand pump;

SWING press with an electric powered pump;



In addition, the SWING can be obtained in two voltage versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Pease see the company's site for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 20 Ton

Heating plate size: 4" x 7" / 100 x 175 mm

Timer: up to 300 seconds

Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 1160 W

Current: 10.54 A / 5.27 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

