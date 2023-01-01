AMG (aka Amnesia Mac Ganja) takes no prisoners with its high levels of THC and energetic and stimulating high. It's a good candidate for a wake-and-bake session, but just make sure your tolerance is up to the task! You’ll enjoy flavours of earthiness and citrus as creative thoughts start to take hold. This lovechild of Amnesia and Mexican Haze will cruise through the flowering phase in 10–11 weeks. Make sure you have enough jars to stash away up to 500g/m² from indoor specimens, and 500–550g/plant outdoors.

