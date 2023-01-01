Royal Queen Seeds' El Patron won the 2019 Highlife Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam, and for good reason. This exciting hybrid combines genetics from AMG (Amnesia Mac Ganja) and Shiva, resulting in a strain with almost perfectly balanced effects and delicious aromas. Her aromas and flavours are dominated by strong notes of Kush and citrus, while El Patron's effects trigger an almost immediate cerebral high, followed by a warm, relaxing body buzz. Perfect for when you want to relax but stay focused, creative, or social.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.