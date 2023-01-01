Royal Queen Seeds' breeders crafted this bold and brilliant variety by crossing two legendary cultivars: Chemdawg and Sour Diesel. A true recipe for success, this pairing produced a progeny with a moderate THC content of 18% and an arsenal and moreish terpenes that unleash flavours of citrus, diesel, and skunk. Brace yourself for a clear and uplifting high suited perfectly to early morning sessions. Grow this strain indoors, and you’ll receive up to 500g/m² after a flowering time of 8–10 weeks. Outdoors, you can expect to harvest 500–550g/plant during late October.

