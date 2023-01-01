According to Greek legend, looking at Medusa turned men to stone. While not as intimidating, smoking Medusa F1 will certainly get you nice and stoned. This F1 hybrid cannabis strain harnesses high levels of THC and sugary sweet terpenes to unleash a physical high that will melt your muscles and inspire your mind. It peaks at a height of 83cm and reaches maturity 75 days after germination—stealthy growers look no further!
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.