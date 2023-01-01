Royal Queen Seeds' Purple Queen Automatic is a pleasure for all the senses. Growers will love the stunning colours and ease of growth of this compact auto, while smokers will be blown away by her delicious aroma and strong euphoria. Mixing genetics from the original Purple Queen with a high-yielding ruderalis specimen, Purple Queen Automatic is a great strain for growers of all skill levels. Plus, her delectable citrus-earth aroma and uplifting euphoria will send you into a blissful trance.

