Purple Queen puts on a stunning visual display during the latter half of the flowering phase. Her genetic makeup, paired with the right environmental factors, results in the expression of high levels of anthocyanins—the purple pigments responsible for the vibrant colours of eggplant, red cabbage, and, of course, cannabis! Looks aside, this indica-dominant hybrid produces a THC content of 22% and a battery of citrusy terps. Enjoy a return of 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 700g/plant from outdoor specimens.

