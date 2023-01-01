Purple Queen puts on a stunning visual display during the latter half of the flowering phase. Her genetic makeup, paired with the right environmental factors, results in the expression of high levels of anthocyanins—the purple pigments responsible for the vibrant colours of eggplant, red cabbage, and, of course, cannabis! Looks aside, this indica-dominant hybrid produces a THC content of 22% and a battery of citrusy terps. Enjoy a return of 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 700g/plant from outdoor specimens.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.