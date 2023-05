Cannabis strain names don’t always accurately summarise the traits of a variety. However, Quick One couldn’t hit the mark any closer. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders crossed Lowryder 1 with Old School Indica to create this speedy strain. The result? An indica-dominant cultivar that charges through the entire growing cycle in as little as 9 weeks. If you desire a stash as quickly as possible, not many strains can compete with this speed. On top of this, her moderate THC content of 13% and citrus terpenes make for a physically relaxing high that won’t get you overly stoned. She’ll maintain a stealthy height of around 60cm and produce up to 325g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors.

