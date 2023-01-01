You’ll seldom come across a cannabis lover who hasn’t experienced the original AK-47. The progeny of legendary landraces, this sativa-heavy cultivar opens fire on the central nervous system. For those that don’t like to wait for their weed, Royal Queen Seeds' breeders took AK-47 and crossed her with a cannabis ruderalis specimen, creating a speedy auto that retains all of the original's best traits. Get ready to experience a motivating high 11 weeks after germination. Indoor plants stay small at 60–70cm but serve up 275–350g/m². Grow her outdoors, and you’ll have up to 160g/plant to play with.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.