Royal Domina is a unique hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds that combines genetics from Black Domina (a heavy indica renowned for its dark colours) and Kalijah (an indica-dominant hybrid with uniquely uplifting effects). The result is a resilient indica that flowers in 9–10 weeks and produces dense buds loaded with exotic terpenes and 20% THC. Royal Domina has a strong physical effect—enjoy her in the evening or on a day off when you can fully sink into her heavy-handed stone, guilt-free.

