Royal Domina is a unique hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds that combines genetics from Black Domina (a heavy indica renowned for its dark colours) and Kalijah (an indica-dominant hybrid with uniquely uplifting effects). The result is a resilient indica that flowers in 9–10 weeks and produces dense buds loaded with exotic terpenes and 20% THC. Royal Domina has a strong physical effect—enjoy her in the evening or on a day off when you can fully sink into her heavy-handed stone, guilt-free.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.