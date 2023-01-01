Combining everything you know and love about Gorilla, Cookies, and ruderalis genetics, Royal Gorilla Automatic is an autoflowering hybrid with a hard-hitting, physically relaxing high. After just 10–12 weeks from germination, you can expect to harvest up to 550–600g/m² indoors and 120–170g/plant outdoors. The yields are impressive not only in volume, but also in potency and flavour! Each densely packed bud offers a citrusy aroma and around 20% THC.

Show more