Combining everything you know and love about Gorilla, Cookies, and ruderalis genetics, Royal Gorilla Automatic is an autoflowering hybrid with a hard-hitting, physically relaxing high. After just 10–12 weeks from germination, you can expect to harvest up to 550–600g/m² indoors and 120–170g/plant outdoors. The yields are impressive not only in volume, but also in potency and flavour! Each densely packed bud offers a citrusy aroma and around 20% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.