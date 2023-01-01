This regal strain descends from Jack Herer, a revered variety named after the legendary cannabis activist and author. Belonging to a lineage of Haze, Northern Light, and Skunk genetics, this swift and stealthy auto offers a motivating and creative high perfect for daytime use. If stealth ranks high on your priority list, know that you can keep this cultivar at a covert height of 40cm. Despite her compact size, she can still produce up to 400g/m² when exposed to optimal light intensity indoors.

