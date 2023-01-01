Sherbet Queen is a vibrant, invigorating hybrid. Bred from Sunset Sherbet and Pink Panties, RQS' Sherbet Queen is 85% indica dominant with great grow traits suitable for both indoor rooms/tents and outdoor gardens. She stays fairly compact and, after 8–10 weeks of bloom, can produce up to 525g/m². Her flowers boast a super-sweet, almost candy-like aroma with hints of citrus, mint, and herbs, while her effects relax the body and invigorate the mind with an uplifting, creative and social energy.

