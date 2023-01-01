Sherbet Queen is a vibrant, invigorating hybrid. Bred from Sunset Sherbet and Pink Panties, RQS' Sherbet Queen is 85% indica dominant with great grow traits suitable for both indoor rooms/tents and outdoor gardens. She stays fairly compact and, after 8–10 weeks of bloom, can produce up to 525g/m². Her flowers boast a super-sweet, almost candy-like aroma with hints of citrus, mint, and herbs, while her effects relax the body and invigorate the mind with an uplifting, creative and social energy.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.