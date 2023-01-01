Sweet ZZ Automatic combines top-shelf genetics from the almighty, candy-sweet Zkittlez and the mind-boggling Diesel Auto. This strain goes from seed to harvest in just 75 days, staying nice and compact to suit indoor growers and stealthy outdoor gardeners. Sweet ZZ Automatic is capable of producing up to 400g/m² indoors, and her buds boast a mouth-watering aroma rich in caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene. Meanwhile, her 25% THC content will leave you in a surreal dream state for hours—perfect for watching a movie or enjoying nature.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.