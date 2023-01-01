Named after the Native American medicine man Tatanka Iyotake, this cannabis variety stills the mind and soothes the body with high levels of CBD. By crossing parent cultivars Elixir Vitae and Medical CBD, Royal Queen Seeds created a strain so low in THC that you’ll remain clear and lucid, no matter how much you smoke. Fire up this strain whenever you have a hectic day ahead but still want to experience the gentler and more functional side of cannabis. After a brief flowering time of only 6–8 weeks, you can expect to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors and 450g/plant outdoors.

