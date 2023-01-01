White Widow. This strain sits high upon the pantheon of all-time classics. Now, breeders have created an automatic version of this variety that merges the original's exceptional traits with impressive speed. Light up these buds to experience a high that relaxes the muscles while energising the mind; prepare for a wild wave of creative thoughts. As for productivity, you’ll receive up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 550–600g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.