RYOT® Piper™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Olive
The Piper™ features memory style foam, RYOT® Stick Stop™ silicone pad, lined freshness pouch and durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors for discrete storage and transport. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.
The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes.
Includes 2 Removable Padded Inserts
Fresh Pod included
Lockable zipper (Lock not included)
Dimensions: 7.5” L x 3” W x 5” H
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.