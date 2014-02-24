San Rafael '71
4/20 Rockstar Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Get ready to blaze into 420 with our limited-edition pre-roll! 4/20 Rockstar pre-rolls are expertly rolled, smooth-burning pre-rolls and come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. This strain provides a woody aroma with notes of earth and pine that comes from its limonene, myrcene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 200 - 260 mg/g (20 - 26%) THC and 0 - 10 mg/g (0 - 1%) CBD.
Rockstar effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
