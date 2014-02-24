About this product

Get ready to blaze into 420 with our limited-edition pre-roll! 4/20 Rockstar pre-rolls are expertly rolled, smooth-burning pre-rolls and come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. This strain provides a woody aroma with notes of earth and pine that comes from its limonene, myrcene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 200 - 260 mg/g (20 - 26%) THC and 0 - 10 mg/g (0 - 1%) CBD.