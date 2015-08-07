San Rafael '71
Get in the groove to move with San Rafael ’71 Delahaze Live Resin. The brilliant mango aroma and tropical fruit flavours of the popular sativa are intensified in this ready-to-dab concentrate that packs a powerful punch. Made by flash-freezing our fresh high-THC flower, we then extract all the active parts from the bud while maintaining the strain’s distinct terp profile. The resulting resin is strong and sticky, rich in THC and super flavourful thanks to its mix of terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene. Sold by the gram and containing 70% (700 mg/g) THC and <0.5% (<5 mg/g) CBD, Delahaze Live Resin is best consumed by dabbing, a method that involves dropping a small amount of resin on a hot surface and allowing it to vaporize before inhaling.
DelaHaze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
24% of people say it helps with fatigue
