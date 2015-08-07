About this product

Fast forward straight to the good part with ready-to-blaze Delahaze Pre-rolls. Expertly rolled, smooth-burning, and 100% hassle-free, these pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud from our high-THC sativa strain. This strain is rich in terpenes like terpinolene, myrcene and pinene which contributes to its scent reminiscent of mango and other tropical fruits. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 180 – 240 mg/g (18 - 24%) THC and <0.7mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.