San Rafael '71
Delahaze Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Fast forward straight to the good part with ready-to-blaze Delahaze Pre-rolls. Expertly rolled, smooth-burning, and 100% hassle-free, these pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud from our high-THC sativa strain. This strain is rich in terpenes like terpinolene, myrcene and pinene which contributes to its scent reminiscent of mango and other tropical fruits. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 180 – 240 mg/g (18 - 24%) THC and <0.7mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.
DelaHaze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
24% of people say it helps with fatigue
