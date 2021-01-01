About this product

OG Chemdawg live resin is full spectrum and made with a unique sativa strain known for having a sweet, citrusy aroma reminiscent of fresh melon. Live resin is the result of extracting fresh flower and collecting and preserving all of its amazing terpenes and tossing the rest. This very chill method of extraction results in a strong and sticky resin that has some of the best flavour and aroma of any concentrates out there and produces a very potent high that can last for hours. So next time you bust out the live resin, bust out a live album and get ready to liven up the party.