San Rafael '71
Pink Kush 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pink Kush is the ultimate take-it-easy and award winning* strain. An indica strain, Pink Kush has a fresh, lemony aroma with notes of spice and lavender that come from its limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpenes. We like these things, so we don’t mess with them – that’s why our vapes are made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin without any external fillers, dilutive agents, or additives. It’s just good grass vaporized into a great gas. As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross-compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile, and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of terpene-rich, cannabis-derived resin. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free, stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems. *Winner Top Indica Flower – 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
