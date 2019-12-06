About this product

Pink Kush is the ultimate take-it-easy and award winning* strain. An indica strain, Pink Kush has a fresh, lemony aroma with notes of spice and lavender that come from its limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpenes. We like these things, so we don’t mess with them – that’s why our vapes are made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin without any external fillers, dilutive agents, or additives. It’s just good grass vaporized into a great gas. As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross-compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile, and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of terpene-rich, cannabis-derived resin. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free, stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems. *Winner Top Indica Flower – 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards