San Rafael '71
San Rafael ‘71 Pink Kush Live Resin condenses all the things you love about this award-winning*, legendary indica into a strong and sticky resin that generates a powerful high. We start by flash freezing our high-THC flower, then concentrate all the active and most flavourful parts of the bud before tossing the rest. This very chill extraction method maintains the strain’s terpene profile, a blend of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool which is responsible for its distinct lemon, spice, and lavender scent. Sold by the gram and containing 70% (700 mg/g) THC and <0.5% (<5 mg/g) CBD, Pink Kush Live Resin is best consumed by dabbing, a method that involves dropping a small amount of resin on a hot surface and allowing it to vaporize before inhaling.
*Top indica flower at the 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards
Pink Kush effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
