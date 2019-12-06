About this product

San Rafael ‘71 Pink Kush Live Resin condenses all the things you love about this award-winning*, legendary indica into a strong and sticky resin that generates a powerful high. We start by flash freezing our high-THC flower, then concentrate all the active and most flavourful parts of the bud before tossing the rest. This very chill extraction method maintains the strain’s terpene profile, a blend of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool which is responsible for its distinct lemon, spice, and lavender scent. Sold by the gram and containing 70% (700 mg/g) THC and <0.5% (<5 mg/g) CBD, Pink Kush Live Resin is best consumed by dabbing, a method that involves dropping a small amount of resin on a hot surface and allowing it to vaporize before inhaling.



*Top indica flower at the 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards