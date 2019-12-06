About this product

High rollers need not apply because this Pink Kush is already pre-rolled! Our ultra-convenient, smooth-burning pre-rolls come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. Traditionally, this strain is derived from the world famous OG Kush, a popular West Coast cannabis strain. This strain is known for its fresh lemony aroma with notes of spice and lavender that come from its limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 160 - 220 mg/g (16 - 22%) THC and <0.7 mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.