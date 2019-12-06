San Rafael '71
Pink Kush Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High rollers need not apply because this Pink Kush is already pre-rolled! Our ultra-convenient, smooth-burning pre-rolls come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. Traditionally, this strain is derived from the world famous OG Kush, a popular West Coast cannabis strain. This strain is known for its fresh lemony aroma with notes of spice and lavender that come from its limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 160 - 220 mg/g (16 - 22%) THC and <0.7 mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
