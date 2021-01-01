About this product

The Pink Kush Softgels from San Rafael '71 contain 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD. Available in 30-capsule bottles.



The oil in Pink Kush Softgels is extracted using CO2-extraction technology. The indoor-grown indica strain used in the oil has a myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and limonene terpene mix, which is combined with sunflower oil. It's available in 30-capsule bottles and each capsule contains 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD.