Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand San Rafael '71

San Rafael '71

Pink Kush Softgels - 30 caps

About this product

The Pink Kush Softgels from San Rafael '71 contain 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD. Available in 30-capsule bottles.

The oil in Pink Kush Softgels is extracted using CO2-extraction technology. The indoor-grown indica strain used in the oil has a myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and limonene terpene mix, which is combined with sunflower oil. It's available in 30-capsule bottles and each capsule contains 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!